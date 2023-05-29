La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 18.05% Change This Year

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is 18.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.92 and a high of $33.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LZB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.35% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 37.35% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.94, the stock is -2.99% and -4.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 0.96% off its SMA200. LZB registered 9.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.85%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has around 12800 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.90% and -18.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.60% this year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.14M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 7.33%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) that is trading 19.14% up over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -57.27% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -2.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.