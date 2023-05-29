Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is -1.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LILA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -35.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is -8.15% and -9.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -6.17% off its SMA200. LILA registered -19.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.22.

The stock witnessed a -13.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.86%, and is -7.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $4.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.21. Distance from 52-week low is 26.27% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.10% this year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.70M, and float is at 182.68M with Short Float at 0.32%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zinterhofer Eric Louis,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zinterhofer Eric Louis bought 60,314 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.81 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.2 million shares.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Zinterhofer Eric Louis (Director) sold a total of 60,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $7.75 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LILA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Zinterhofer Eric Louis (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $7.82 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 12,143,289 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA).