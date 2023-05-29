Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Is Down -67.27% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) is -67.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -5.32% and -10.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 13.98% at the moment leaves the stock -73.56% off its SMA200. LOCL registered -91.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.51%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 11.53% over the month.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has around 289 employees, a market worth around $42.10M and $25.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.61% and -92.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Local Bounti Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.50% this year.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.46M, and float is at 50.80M with Short Float at 11.89%.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Mark Joseph,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nelson Mark Joseph sold 10,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $0.51 per share for a total of $5210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Local Bounti Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Cook Brian C. (President) sold a total of 43,327 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $0.51 per share for $22014.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the LOCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, VALIASEK KATHLEEN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 43,327 shares at an average price of $0.51 for $22014.0. The insider now directly holds 3,462,212 shares of Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL).