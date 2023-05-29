M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is 54.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.33 and a high of $73.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.02% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.02% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.36, the stock is 3.26% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 37.85% off its SMA200. MHO registered 57.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.49%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1663 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $4.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.02 and Fwd P/E is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.86% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.80% this year.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.60M, and float is at 26.76M with Short Float at 2.96%.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

A total of 299 insider transactions have happened at M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 280 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H,the company’sChairman, CEO & President. SEC filings show that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H sold 33,205 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $66.60 per share for a total of $2.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 31,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $66.78 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) disposed off 26,636 shares at an average price of $66.99 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 111,089 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 53.29% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 54.65% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 10.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.