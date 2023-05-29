Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.85% Change This Year

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.21 and a high of $322.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDGL stock was last observed hovering at around $281.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $337.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.52% off the consensus price target high of $416.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.18% lower than the price target low of $224.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $284.88, the stock is -3.12% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 56.88% off its SMA200. MDGL registered 330.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 331.11%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.23.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.88%, and is 2.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 397.95% and -11.71% from its 52-week high.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.19M, and float is at 13.56M with Short Float at 9.32%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waltermire Robert E.,the company’sSenior VP, Chief Pharma Dev. SEC filings show that Waltermire Robert E. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $274.42 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5667.0 shares.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Waltermire Robert E. (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $272.07 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5667.0 shares of the MDGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Levy Richard S (Director) disposed off 22,489 shares at an average price of $293.15 for $6.59 million. The insider now directly holds 9,100 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -29.99% lower over the same period. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is 41.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.