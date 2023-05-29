MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is 0.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.44 and a high of $399.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $274.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.64%.

Currently trading at $279.28, the stock is -5.55% and -15.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. MKTX registered 0.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.91.

The stock witnessed a -10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.43%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has around 744 employees, a market worth around $10.34B and $735.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.53 and Fwd P/E is 32.25. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.44% and -30.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.48M, and float is at 36.67M with Short Float at 3.23%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pintoff Scott,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Pintoff Scott sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $358.80 per share for a total of $89700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7156.0 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Roupie Christophe Pierre Danie (Head of EMEA and APAC) sold a total of 604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $366.58 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5882.0 shares of the MKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Begleiter Steven L (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $348.73 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 8,538 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -22.51% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is 2.03% higher over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -18.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.