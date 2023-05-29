Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) up 1.55% since start of the year

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MITK stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is 3.95% and 6.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -0.90% off its SMA200. MITK registered 12.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.13%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $430.70M and $139.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 66.49 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.26% and -17.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitek Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.67M, and float is at 43.12M with Short Float at 5.61%.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS sold 26,693 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $10.71 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Mitek Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Diamond Michael E (General Manager) sold a total of 3,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $10.71 per share for $32333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MITK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 28, Ritter Stephen (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,797 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $29956.0. The insider now directly holds 182,310 shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK).

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 98.85% up over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -19.23% lower over the same period. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -25.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.