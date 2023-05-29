Monro Inc. (MNRO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is -4.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.35 and a high of $55.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNRO stock was last observed hovering at around $42.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.02% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.97% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.19, the stock is -8.55% and -9.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. MNRO registered -5.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.06.

The stock witnessed a -11.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.68%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has around 8600 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.82 and Fwd P/E is 22.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.76% and -22.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monro Inc. (MNRO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.42M, and float is at 30.88M with Short Float at 11.34%.

Monro Inc. (MNRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Monro Inc. (MNRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Auerbach John L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Auerbach John L sold 2,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $47.47 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8041.0 shares.

Monro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Johnson Leah C. (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $49.92 per share for $37440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4176.0 shares of the MNRO stock.

Monro Inc. (MNRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Inc. (ASH) that is trading -14.26% down over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -39.48% lower over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 26.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.