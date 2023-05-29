Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) is -92.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $16.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is -26.28% and -83.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -83.16% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.51.

The stock witnessed a -91.81% in the last 1 month, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 38.40% over the month.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $19.70M and $38.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.46. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.84% and -96.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.84M, and float is at 14.49M with Short Float at 1.79%.