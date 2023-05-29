Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is -1.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.28 and a high of $101.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $83.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.75% off the consensus price target high of $102.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.09% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.92, the stock is 0.81% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.57% off its SMA200. ORA registered 7.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.44.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.63%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1480 employees, a market worth around $5.01B and $735.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.04 and Fwd P/E is 32.71. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.23% and -16.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ormat Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.71M, and float is at 55.92M with Short Float at 7.87%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STERN STANLEY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STERN STANLEY sold 1,918 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $84.45 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6037.0 shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that ORIX CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 562,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $87.75 per share for $49.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.68 million shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, ORIX CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 3,750,000 shares at an average price of $87.75 for $329.06 million. The insider now directly holds 7,238,577 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -1.16% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -8.22% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -41.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.