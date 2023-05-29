Pearson plc (PSO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) is -12.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.84 and a high of $12.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.49% off the consensus price target high of $14.56 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.39% higher than the price target low of $11.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.83, the stock is -3.99% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.83% off its SMA200. PSO registered 1.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.39.

The stock witnessed a -7.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.88%, and is -4.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Pearson plc (PSO) has around 20438 employees, a market worth around $7.09B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.51. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.20% and -18.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Pearson plc (PSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pearson plc (PSO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year.

Pearson plc (PSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 725.90M, and float is at 715.37M with Short Float at 0.10%.

Pearson plc (PSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 10.03% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -14.50% lower over the same period. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is 12.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.