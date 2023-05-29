Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is -14.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $15.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.21% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.93, the stock is -2.51% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -7.43% off its SMA200. PRDO registered 8.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.04.

The stock witnessed a -9.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.66%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $810.40M and $707.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.87% and -23.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perdoceo Education Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.23M, and float is at 66.10M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Czeszewski David C.,the company’sSVP, CIO. SEC filings show that Czeszewski David C. sold 11,570 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88963.0 shares.

Perdoceo Education Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Czeszewski David C. (SVP, CIO) sold a total of 11,671 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $12.01 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the PRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Kline John Robert (SVP, AIU) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.43 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 168,315 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO).