PFLT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Now

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) is -2.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $13.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.75, the stock is -0.20% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -2.74% off its SMA200. PFLT registered -6.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$81.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.47%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.40. Distance from 52-week low is 14.04% and -18.68% from its 52-week high.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.73M, and float is at 48.84M with Short Float at 1.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.