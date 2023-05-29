Positives for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) as stock gains in recent trading

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) is -0.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.31 and a high of $45.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.89% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.34, the stock is 0.61% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.04% off its SMA200. AB registered -16.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.10%.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.20%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has around 4436 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $287.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.12 and Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is 88.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.68% and -24.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.55M, and float is at 96.28M with Short Float at 0.65%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Kate C,the company’sCOO & CFO. SEC filings show that Burke Kate C sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $33.79 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Burke Kate C (COO & CFO) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $35.04 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the AB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Sprules Karl (Head of Global Tech and Ops) disposed off 77,000 shares at an average price of $38.76 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 68,309 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB).

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is -6.96% lower over the past 12 months.