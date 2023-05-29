Positives for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) as stock gains in recent trading

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.95 and a high of $59.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.7% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.01, the stock is 9.35% and 21.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. RILY registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$133.39.

The stock witnessed a 22.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.56%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has around 2210 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.08B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.34% and -35.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.50% this year.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.59M, and float is at 15.57M with Short Float at 25.22%.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Financial, Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,574 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $8880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.47 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $3.45 per share for $28442.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.47 million shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $3.45 for $345.0. The insider now directly holds 1,457,614 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 17.79% up over the past 12 months and LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) that is -88.13% lower over the same period.