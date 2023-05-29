Positives for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) as stock gains in recent trading

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: EPM) is 5.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.89% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.99, the stock is 11.59% and 19.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 14.37% off its SMA200. EPM registered 13.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.17%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $269.10M and $152.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.33 and Fwd P/E is 7.61. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.11% and -6.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 298.20% this year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.01M, and float is at 30.91M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) that is trading -18.98% down over the past 12 months and SM Energy Company (SM) that is -36.49% lower over the same period.