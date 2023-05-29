Positives for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) as stock gains in recent trading

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) is -9.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HARP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -7.58% and -4.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -7.81% at the moment leaves the stock -30.87% off its SMA200. HARP registered -67.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.73%, and is -12.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $26.81M and $34.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.66% and -80.43% from its 52-week high.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.97M, and float is at 30.68M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUNT RONALD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUNT RONALD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $10000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.