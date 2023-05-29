Positives for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) as stock gains in recent trading

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) is -5.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $16.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 25.61% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is -6.80% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 4.53% at the moment leaves the stock 0.19% off its SMA200. IE registered a gain of 11.72% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $448.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.96.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.76%, and is -7.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has around 244 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.48% and -30.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.20%).

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.70% this year.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.96M, and float is at 65.29M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Melvin Taylor,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Melvin Taylor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Young Evan James MacMillan (VP, Corporate Development) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $13.48 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the IE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.81 for $54058.0. The insider now directly holds 334,761 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE).