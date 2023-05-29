Positives for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) as stock gains in recent trading

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) is -58.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.17% off the consensus price target high of $1.15 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -15.64% and -29.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -68.60% off its SMA200. MNTS registered -88.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.44%, and is -9.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $30.59M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.81% and -91.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.20% this year.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.56M, and float is at 79.28M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Momentus Inc. (MNTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kabot Brian,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kabot Brian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $8360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Momentus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Kabot Brian (Director) sold a total of 6,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $0.53 per share for $3261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MNTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Kabot Brian (Director) disposed off 13,903 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $7763.0. The insider now directly holds 257,921 shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS).