QSI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Now

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) is -10.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is 8.56% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -29.68% off its SMA200. QSI registered -58.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$532.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.03.

The stock witnessed a 10.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.94%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $222.20M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.85% and -64.95% from its 52-week high.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.28M, and float is at 96.91M with Short Float at 3.46%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LaPointe Christian,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Corp. Secr. SEC filings show that LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $1.77 per share for a total of $35400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that RAKIN KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 89,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.15 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.8 million shares of the QSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, LaPointe Christian (General Counsel & Corp. Secr.) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.93 for $78526.0. The insider now directly holds 227,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI).