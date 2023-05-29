Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) is 50.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $23.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QTRX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.42% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.79, the stock is 19.10% and 47.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 70.33% off its SMA200. QTRX registered 25.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.29.

The stock witnessed a 75.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.17%, and is 10.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has around 370 employees, a market worth around $776.51M and $104.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -81.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.48% and -11.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.40%).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanterix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.10% this year.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.33M, and float is at 34.12M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOYLE MICHAEL A,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $10.16 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48614.0 shares.

Quanterix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Toloue Masoud (President & CEO) bought a total of 105,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $10.43 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the QTRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, DOYLE MICHAEL A (CFO and Treasurer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $10.43 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 33,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX).

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is -2.29% lower over the same period.