Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) on Track to Reach $54.00 in a Year

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.30 and a high of $49.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.95% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.4% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.63, the stock is -2.62% and 0.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. RRR registered 30.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.16.

The stock witnessed a -4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.85%, and is -3.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has around 7850 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.01 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.61% and -8.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.65M, and float is at 53.14M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finch Robert A,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Finch Robert A sold 22,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $39.41 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR): Who are the competitors?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) is 30.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.