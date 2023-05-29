Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:REYN Stock Is Going Next

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) is -9.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.54 and a high of $32.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REYN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.18% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.11, the stock is -2.99% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.40% off its SMA200. REYN registered 0.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.08.

The stock witnessed a -3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.47% and -16.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.90M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 4.75%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 50 times.