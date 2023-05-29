RVPH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Now

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) is 24.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVPH stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.28, the stock is -29.94% and -10.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -5.55% at the moment leaves the stock 28.95% off its SMA200. RVPH registered 202.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.23%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.56.

The stock witnessed a -22.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is -27.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.74% over the week and 12.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 896.23% and -42.92% from its 52-week high.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.50% this year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.85M, and float is at 14.95M with Short Float at 10.93%.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patel Purav,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Patel Purav bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $4.69 per share for a total of $14070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43547.0 shares.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Narayan Prabhu (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.66 per share for $83000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the RVPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Narayan Prabhu (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.21 for $60670.0. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH).