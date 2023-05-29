Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:SATX Stock Is Going Next

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX: SATX) is -94.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $79.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SATX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -0.88% and -39.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -94.18% off its SMA200. SATX registered -95.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.18.

The stock witnessed a -38.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.03%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.76% over the week and 13.94% over the month.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has around 191 employees, a market worth around $35.92M and $10.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.59% and -99.45% from its 52-week high.

.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.67M, and float is at 34.85M with Short Float at 2.16%.