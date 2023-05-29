Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) is -22.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -0.65% and -7.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.31% off its SMA200. SPRU registered -40.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.87.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.04%, and is -15.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $110.40M and $36.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.09% and -55.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -294.60% this year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.21M, and float is at 94.36M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller John P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miller John P. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $0.83 per share for a total of $16596.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Fong Christian S. (President and CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $0.80 per share for $39870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.59 million shares of the SPRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Tech Eric M. (Director) disposed off 65,496 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $53707.0. The insider now directly holds 678,632 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU).