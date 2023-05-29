Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.90 and a high of $16.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.39% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.72% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.96, the stock is -4.29% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 1.37% off its SMA200. SCM registered 10.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.75.

The stock witnessed a -5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.42%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 7.98. Distance from 52-week low is 28.05% and -13.18% from its 52-week high.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.70% this year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.84M, and float is at 19.72M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bilger Bruce R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bilger Bruce R bought 17,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $11.35 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Ladd Robert T. (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $11.44 per share for $68659.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the SCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, D’Angelo Dean (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $28450.0. The insider now directly holds 196,682 shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM).