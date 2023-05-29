Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.33% Upside

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) is 172.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.89 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TALS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -0.41% and 19.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 29.36% off its SMA200. TALS registered -60.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.41%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.73.

The stock witnessed a 3.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.04%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 212.36% and -69.82% from its 52-week high.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.20% this year.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.80M, and float is at 35.28M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ildstad Suzanne,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ildstad Suzanne sold 15,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $35231.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.82 million shares.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Ildstad Suzanne (Director) sold a total of 46,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $2.33 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.84 million shares of the TALS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, Ildstad Suzanne (Director) disposed off 21,753 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $47056.0. The insider now directly holds 2,883,389 shares of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS).

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.69% higher over the same period.