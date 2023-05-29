Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Track to Reach $5.50 in a Year

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -85.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $13.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 0.03% and -16.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -85.10% off its SMA200. TENX registered -97.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.22%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.70%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.21% and -97.64% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.40% this year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.78M, and float is at 21.22M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.