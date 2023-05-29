The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is 16.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.59 and a high of $37.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $32.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.05% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.04, the stock is 8.58% and 14.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 16.13% off its SMA200. TBBK registered 68.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.94%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.34%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has around 717 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $374.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.16% and -12.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.45M, and float is at 53.91M with Short Float at 4.63%.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohn Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cohn Matthew bought 972 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $32.32 per share for a total of $31411.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

The Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Cohn Matthew (Director) bought a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $32.21 per share for $11275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Creuzot Cheryl (Director) disposed off 1,860 shares at an average price of $32.57 for $60580.0. The insider now directly holds 5,620 shares of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading -68.10% down over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -26.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.