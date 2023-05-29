The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is -36.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.32 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.44, the stock is 5.63% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -32.62% off its SMA200. SSP registered -44.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.54.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.83%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $690.48M and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 3.47. Distance from 52-week low is 15.28% and -48.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The E.W. Scripps Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.75M, and float is at 58.45M with Short Float at 3.80%.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scripps Elizabeth,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Scripps Elizabeth bought 850 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $9989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3916.0 shares.

The E.W. Scripps Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Knutson Lisa A (President, Scripps Networks) sold a total of 9,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $14.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49844.0 shares of the SSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Scripps Jimmy R. (10% Owner) acquired 101,523 shares at an average price of $12.26 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 636,187 shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -30.08% down over the past 12 months and The New York Times Company (NYT) that is 8.59% higher over the same period. Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is -8.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.