The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is -17.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.80 and a high of $44.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.0% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.97% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.73, the stock is 3.23% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -9.52% off its SMA200. GBX registered -29.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.16.

The stock witnessed a 4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $880.43M and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.54% and -37.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.30% this year.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.59M, and float is at 30.96M with Short Float at 3.92%.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swindells Charles J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Swindells Charles J sold 3,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $29.43 per share for a total of $88775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38002.0 shares.

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Swindells Charles J (Director) sold a total of 4,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $39.01 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36909.0 shares of the GBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, FURMAN WILLIAM A (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $38.61 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 253,018 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX).

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is -9.89% lower over the past 12 months. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -38.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.