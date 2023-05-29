These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is -22.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BZUN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $50.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $68.34 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 87.11% higher than the price target low of $31.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.10, the stock is -8.02% and -15.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 6.77% at the moment leaves the stock -30.09% off its SMA200. BZUN registered -48.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.42.

The stock witnessed a -9.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.50%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has around 7588 employees, a market worth around $227.80M and $1.19B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.23% and -66.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.80% this year.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.93M, and float is at 54.89M with Short Float at 4.97%.