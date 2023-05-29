These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is -31.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.85 and a high of $48.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.12% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 43.39% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.57, the stock is -5.93% and -10.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -16.70% off its SMA200. CLDX registered 18.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $403.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.26.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.99%, and is -7.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $3.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.01% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.21M, and float is at 46.96M with Short Float at 11.53%.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELER TIBOR,the company’sEXECUTIVE VP & CSO. SEC filings show that KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $36.93 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7357.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) sold a total of 1,355 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $36.38 per share for $49289.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1284.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN.) disposed off 31,312 shares at an average price of $36.73 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,284 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).