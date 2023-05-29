These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) is 2.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.18 and a high of $34.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTH stock was last observed hovering at around $30.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.93% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.78, the stock is -0.13% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 4.53% off its SMA200. HTH registered 4.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.43%.

The stock witnessed a -0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.51%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has around 4120 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $663.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.32. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.30% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.30% this year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.90M, and float is at 45.44M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nichols W Robert III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nichols W Robert III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $31.02 per share for a total of $46528.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9500.0 shares.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Feinberg Hill A (Director) sold a total of 20,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $32.09 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.58 million shares of the HTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Feinberg Hill A (Director) disposed off 9,001 shares at an average price of $32.39 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 600,135 shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH).

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) that is trading -85.56% down over the past 12 months and The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is -16.36% lower over the same period.