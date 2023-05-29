These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NextNav Inc. (NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) is -17.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 59.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is 6.44% and 14.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -13.22% off its SMA200. NN registered -26.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.27.

The stock witnessed a 12.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.68%, and is 7.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 8.24% over the month.

NextNav Inc. (NN) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $255.29M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.57% and -37.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.50%).

NextNav Inc. (NN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextNav Inc. (NN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextNav Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.10% this year.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.41M, and float is at 56.20M with Short Float at 6.41%.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at NextNav Inc. (NN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shams Sammaad,the company’sVP-Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Shams Sammaad sold 6,744 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $15174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38453.0 shares.

NextNav Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Pattabiraman Ganesh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 84,269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $2.20 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the NN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Raghupathy Arun (Senior Vice President) disposed off 40,529 shares at an average price of $2.34 for $94838.0. The insider now directly holds 1,088,680 shares of NextNav Inc. (NN).