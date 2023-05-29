These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB) is -16.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $4.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 10.56% higher than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is -1.14% and -3.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -22.16% off its SMA200. NUVB registered -54.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.50%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.10%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -62.65% from its 52-week high.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.74M, and float is at 159.95M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FALBERG KATHRYN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FALBERG KATHRYN E bought 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $83962.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Nuvation Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that FALBERG KATHRYN E (Director) bought a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.98 per share for $93187.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NUVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, FALBERG KATHRYN E (Director) acquired 84,959 shares at an average price of $1.97 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 160,000 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB).