These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for SJW Group (SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) is -6.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.74 and a high of $83.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJW stock was last observed hovering at around $74.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35%.

Currently trading at $76.14, the stock is 0.42% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 4.21% off its SMA200. SJW registered 24.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.72.

The stock witnessed a -1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.06%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

SJW Group (SJW) has around 757 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $633.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.52 and Fwd P/E is 28.39. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.61% and -9.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

SJW Group (SJW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SJW Group (SJW) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SJW Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

SJW Group (SJW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.94M, and float is at 26.84M with Short Float at 3.58%.

SJW Group (SJW) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at SJW Group (SJW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guardino Carl,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Guardino Carl sold 777 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $76.03 per share for a total of $59075.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3184.0 shares.

SJW Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Patla Craig J (President of CTWS) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $76.09 per share for $55165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7038.0 shares of the SJW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Gere Andrew (President and COO) disposed off 830 shares at an average price of $74.72 for $62018.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of SJW Group (SJW).

SJW Group (SJW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 5.68% up over the past 12 months and American States Water Company (AWR) that is 13.04% higher over the same period. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 138.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.