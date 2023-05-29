These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is 21.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.93 and a high of $90.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPB stock was last observed hovering at around $74.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.66% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.41% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.07, the stock is 4.76% and 10.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 24.78% off its SMA200. SPB registered -14.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $161.83.

The stock witnessed a 12.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.65%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $3.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.28. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.26% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -640.00% this year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.00M, and float is at 39.98M with Short Float at 6.57%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maura David M,the company’sExecutive Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Maura David M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $72.50 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Maura David M (Executive Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $72.13 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the SPB stock.