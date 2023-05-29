Things appear to be looking up for AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is -0.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1959.58 and a high of $2750.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZO stock was last observed hovering at around $2459.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $2817.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $3125.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -16.07% lower than the price target low of $2120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2460.79, the stock is -7.17% and -4.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. AZO registered 25.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.33%, and is -7.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has around 69440 employees, a market worth around $45.25B and $16.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.15 and Fwd P/E is 16.87. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.58% and -10.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (90.60%).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoZone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.10% this year.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.70M, and float is at 18.32M with Short Float at 1.62%.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at AutoZone Inc. (AZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 74 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOULD ERIC S.,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that GOULD ERIC S. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $2565.00 per share for a total of $6.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908.0 shares.

AutoZone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that LeRiche Dennis W. (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $2573.04 per share for $3.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 379.0 shares of the AZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Frazer Preston (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,730 shares at an average price of $2523.07 for $4.36 million. The insider now directly holds 946 shares of AutoZone Inc. (AZO).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 49.89% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -39.48% lower over the same period.