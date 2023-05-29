Things appear to be looking up for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is 11.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.75 and a high of $75.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCOI stock was last observed hovering at around $61.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.22% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.29% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -47.37% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.37, the stock is -2.51% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 5.80% off its SMA200. CCOI registered 6.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.88.

The stock witnessed a -7.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.33%, and is 1.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $604.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 286.74 and Fwd P/E is 36.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.55% and -15.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.70% this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.04M, and float is at 42.10M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKS STEVEN D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BROOKS STEVEN D sold 3,798 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37479.0 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that SCHAEFFER DAVE (CHAIRMAN, CEO, AND PRESIDENT) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $65.38 per share for $2.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.02 million shares of the CCOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, WEED THADDEUS GERARD (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $64.96 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 63,250 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading 13.32% up over the past 12 months.