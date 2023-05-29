Things appear to be looking up for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) is -38.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $15.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 30.93% higher than the price target low of $5.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.73, the stock is 6.85% and -16.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -51.73% off its SMA200. KNTE registered -58.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.43%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 48.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.49%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.78% and -76.48% from its 52-week high.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.41M, and float is at 43.94M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tananbaum James B.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Tananbaum James B. bought 1,780,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $2.80 per share for a total of $4.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.53 million shares.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Foresite Capital Management IV (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,780,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $2.80 per share for $4.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.53 million shares of the KNTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, GORDON CARL L (Director) acquired 981,023 shares at an average price of $2.82 for $2.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,368,339 shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE).

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.