Things appear to be looking up for Team Inc. (TISI)

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is 53.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TISI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.8% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.49% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 71.86% and 50.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 14.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.01% off its SMA200. TISI registered -26.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.06.

The stock witnessed a 57.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.27%, and is 92.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.84% over the week and 11.63% over the month.

Team Inc. (TISI) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $30.79M and $853.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.32% and -50.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.10%).

Team Inc. (TISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Team Inc. (TISI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Team Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -496.90% this year.

Team Inc. (TISI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.34M, and float is at 4.25M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Team Inc. (TISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lederman Evan S.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lederman Evan S. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $3436.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54300.0 shares.

Team Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Stenger Edward J. (Director) bought a total of 27,519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $0.72 per share for $19863.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27519.0 shares of the TISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Lederman Evan S. (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $2880.0. The insider now directly holds 49,300 shares of Team Inc. (TISI).

Team Inc. (TISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading 32.97% up over the past 12 months and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) that is -55.16% lower over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is -5.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.38% from the last report on May 14, 2023 to stand at a total of 48370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.