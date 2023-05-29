Things appear to be looking up for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) is 15.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.22 and a high of $34.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCTR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.32% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -29.46% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.07, the stock is 1.08% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.89% off its SMA200. VCTR registered 15.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.13.

The stock witnessed a 2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) has around 512 employees, a market worth around $2.05B and $826.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.76 and Fwd P/E is 6.20. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.83% and -8.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.29M, and float is at 62.02M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cliff Kelly Stevenson,the company’sPres., Investment Franchises. SEC filings show that Cliff Kelly Stevenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $33.13 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Brown David Craig (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $26.90 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.23 million shares of the VCTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Brown David Craig (Chairman and CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $27.01 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 2,208,137 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR).

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading 2.03% up over the past 12 months and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) that is 5.43% higher over the same period. BlackRock Inc. (BLK) is 7.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.