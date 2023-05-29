TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:THS Stock Is Going Next

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) is -1.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.50 and a high of $55.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.06% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.3% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.60, the stock is -6.53% and -4.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 0.65% off its SMA200. THS registered 18.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.35.

The stock witnessed a -7.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.32%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 162.00 and Fwd P/E is 16.00. Distance from 52-week low is 29.60% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 55.38M with Short Float at 2.02%.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SARDINI ANN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SARDINI ANN sold 5,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $49.89 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1800.0 shares.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that SARDINI ANN (Director) sold a total of 16,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6883.0 shares of the THS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, JANA PARTNERS LLC (Director) disposed off 47,472 shares at an average price of $48.17 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 4,747,492 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS).

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 6.32% up over the past 12 months and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) that is -49.69% lower over the same period. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is 7.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.