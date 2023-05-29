Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is -27.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.07 and a high of $31.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.25% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.51, the stock is 0.26% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -16.93% off its SMA200. TRN registered -9.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.59.

The stock witnessed a -9.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.41%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) has around 9215 employees, a market worth around $1.72B and $2.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.17% and -32.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trinity Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.70% this year.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.80M, and float is at 80.69M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Savage Jean,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Savage Jean bought 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $23.19 per share for a total of $99717.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Trinity Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MACLIN TODD (Director) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $21.19 per share for $95355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27548.0 shares of the TRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Savage Jean (President & CEO) acquired 4,485 shares at an average price of $22.29 for $99971.0. The insider now directly holds 189,876 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN).

Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading -29.97% down over the past 12 months and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 1.19% higher over the same period. FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is -38.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.