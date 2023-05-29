TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 4.41% Change This Year

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $15.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPVG stock was last observed hovering at around $10.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.33% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -21.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.89, the stock is 2.49% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.27% off its SMA200. TPVG registered -23.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a -5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.26%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.16. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.73% and -27.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.80% this year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.35M, and float is at 34.84M with Short Float at 7.33%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Kimberley H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Vogel Kimberley H bought 2,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $10.84 per share for a total of $29966.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2764.0 shares.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Fornelli Cynthia M. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $11.15 per share for $11150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6733.0 shares of the TPVG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Mathieu Christopher M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $13.34 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 35,500 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG).