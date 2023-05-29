trivago N.V. (TRVG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 33.16% Upside

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $2.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRVG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.16% off the consensus price target high of $1.87 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.65% lower than the price target low of $1.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is 1.28% and -8.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.16% off its SMA200. TRVG registered -23.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.10.

The stock witnessed a -12.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.98%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) has around 709 employees, a market worth around $414.50M and $583.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and -38.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for trivago N.V. (TRVG) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

trivago N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.50% this year.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.23M, and float is at 103.26M with Short Float at 0.38%.

trivago N.V. (TRVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading 20.67% up over the past 12 months. Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is 7.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.