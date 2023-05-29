Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is -21.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $10.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is 4.27% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.86% off its SMA200. TPC registered -40.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.69.

The stock witnessed a 15.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.73%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 8100 employees, a market worth around $306.28M and $3.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.91. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.02% and -44.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.70% this year.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.55M, and float is at 41.85M with Short Float at 5.21%.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FELTENSTEIN SIDNEY J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FELTENSTEIN SIDNEY J bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $10.25 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.34 million shares of the TPC stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 12.97% up over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 13.05% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 1.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.