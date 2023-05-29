Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) is -52.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -7.57% and -20.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -66.78% off its SMA200. UK registered -76.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.18.

The stock witnessed a -28.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.54%, and is -12.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 20.79% over the month.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $3.70M and $93.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.18% and -90.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-187.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.70% this year.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.44M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ucommune International Ltd (UK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.